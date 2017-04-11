UNI men finish 6th at Tiger Invitational Golf

After leading through part of round one, the UNI men's golf team settles for a 6th place finish in the Tiger Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia.

UNI posted a third-round total of 295, after rounds of 294 and 310 on Monday. UNI finished the event with a team score of 899 (+35).

Thanks to the following information, provided by the UNI Sports Information department.

Panther senior, Dustin Atkinson, finished 9th overall. He shot 69-74-74, for the three rounds, totaling 217 (+1) for the tournament.

Atkinson's first-round score of 69 was the lowest he has fired since last fall at the Derek Dolenc Intercollegiate tournament, where he shot a 67 in the third round. Dustin had seven birdies in the first round and five more in the last two rounds totaling for 12 birdies in the tournament.



Moving up from tied for 40th to finish tied for 27th was redshirt sophomore Marshal Lamb with scores of 78-75-73, with a total of 226 (+10) for tournament. Lamb had eight birdies on the first day of competition, including five in the second round. On the final day of competition, he added three more birdies.



Another teammate who improved his ranking was sophomore Davis Sutton, who came in tied for 44th after he started the final round tied for 66th. He finished with three more shots than teammate Lamb for round scores of 76-80-73, totaling for 229 (+13). He had two birdies on the first day and three more on the second day of the tournament.



Coming in tied for 58th, was junior Sam DeBartolo who had round scores of 72-81-78 for a total of 231 (+15) in the tournament. He had five birdies in three rounds.



Senior David Spengler finished tied for 66th. He had scores of 77-81-75 in the tournament which totaled to 233 (+17). He had three birdies in the first round and tacked on three more in the final two rounds.



The No. 30-ranked Missouri Tigers won the Tiger Invitational with scores of 295-283-279, totaling 857 (-7). Linus Lilliedahl of Missouri had the best individual score of the tournament with round scores of 73-70-68--211 (-5).



The Panthers will continue their play at the MVC Championship tournament on April 24-25 at Cog Hill #4 in Lemont, Illinois.



T7. UNI 294-310-295--899 (+35)



Individual Scoring

T9. Dustin Atkinson 69-74-74--217 (+1)

T27. Marshal Lamb 78-75-73--226 (+10)

T44. Davis Sutton 77-81-73--229 (+13)

T58. Sam DeBartolo 72-81-78--231 (+15)

T66. David Spengler 77-81-75--233 (+17)