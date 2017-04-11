News Photojournalist

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, is looking for a full time photojournalist with a creative eye, technical expertise and can-do attitude. You’ll also need to understand the importance of visual composition, natural sound and quality lighting. The successful candidate must be able to deliver great video on a daily basis in our very competitive 21-county market. You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to cover big time college sports including the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State athletics.

KWWL has Sony HD cameras, a new satellite truck, a new microwave truck and several bonded cellular live backpacks so we can go live from almost anywhere. KWWL is the only station in the market with newsrooms in Dubuque, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

To apply, send your resume and a link to your reel to:

Shane Moreland, News Director

KWWL-TV

500 East 4th Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

Waterloo-Dubuque-Cedar Rapids-Iowa City

smoreland@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer