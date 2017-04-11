Wisconsin State Trooper killed in crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wisconsin State Trooper killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Gov. Scott Walker says the State Patrol trooper killed in a car crash while on duty was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and won an award two years ago for saving a man's life.

Walker identified the trooper killed Tuesday as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah. Sauk County sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his squad car and struck a tree along Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m.

Walker released a statement saying he met Borostowski in 2015 when the trooper received the State Patrol's Lifesaving Award after performing CPR on a man.

Walker says Borostowski was a staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.