Truck starts on fire in Fayette County

Everyone is okay after a truck starts on fire on Highway V68 Sunday evening.

Fayette County Sheriffs say a 2001 Dodge Ram was hauling a grain dryer, when the car stalled. 22-year-old Cameron Mauer of Dunkerton was driving the car, and found it on fire.

The fire spread to the cab of the truck. Hawkeye Fire and Rescue put out the fire. Both the driver and passenger are fine.

The truck is considered a total loss.