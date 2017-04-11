Sen. Joni Ernst visits Dubuque business - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Joni Ernst visits Dubuque business

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst made a stop in Dubuque Tuesday morning as part of her 99-county tour.

She visited a business called Cartegraph, spending about 30 minutes learning about the company and what it does.

She then held a mini town hall meeting for the employees of the company, answering questions about the Supreme Court fight, internet privacy, and the strikes against Syria.

She also spoke about President Trump's call for $1 trillion to be invested into infrastructure.

"We have to find a way forward to meet what the President's expectations are, but do it in a manner that is protecting the taxpayers, and makes sure we are investing wisely," Ernst said.

She also has stops in Decorah and Waverly Tuesday.

