Man tries to crowdfund $15K engagement ring: 'Love is free, weddings are not'

A GoFundMe page titled "Engagement Ring For My Girlfriend" has received more than 14,000 shares on Facebook in the nine days it's been live.

Unfortunately, the reaction doesn't seem to be what the author, 30-year-old William Oliver of Atlanta, Georgia, intended. He's only raised about $609 of his $15,000 goal ... and the internet is now flaming him for starting the page in the first place.

"Sometimes we can't quite afford expensive things by ourselves," Oliver wrote in the description. "A lot of people lean on credit card companies and banks (that overcharge them) so that they appear to do nice things for people they love by themselves. My approach is a little different."

He explained that he thought crowdfunding would be an "innovative way to show (his) appreciation" for his girlfriend, Alexandra, and that he hoped to "raise awareness about the difference between the love we share and the love people have for us."

TODAY reached out to Oliver for comment, but didn't hear back.

Oliver seemed to believe friends and family would appreciate a "chance to get involved," stating in the description that he had received comments to the tune of "I Love Yall" (sic) and "You need to put a Ring On It."

And sure, most people would probably be happy to participate in a proposal flash mob, or travel to attend the wedding itself (which, as we all know, can be quite demanding financially).

But ponying up in the hopes of maybe attending that wedding one day? Or, in the case of strangers, supporting a random couple for reaching a milestone that most happy couples reach eventually? Consensus seems to be that it's a bit of a stretch.

Twitter users had plenty to say about Oliver's fundraiser. Many women expressed that, if it were them receiving the ring, they'd just as soon wait for one not purchased by the internet.

Despite the skeptics, Oliver posted an update saying he and Alexandra got engaged on April 4, and indicated he's not backing down from his "awareness" movement.

"Most people assumed because I asked for help from friends and family that I couldn't afford this Platinum and Rose Gold Custom Ring," he wrote.

"Unconditional love is free, weddings are not," he added. "Why do couples have to shoulder the cost of the public's materialistic perception of true love?"