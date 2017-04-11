More than 800 people without power in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alliant Energy's outage map shows 828 people without power in the Cedar Rapids area as of 9:40 a.m. 

KWWL is working to confirm what caused the outage.

