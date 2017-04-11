"Max Motor Dreams" crib simulates car motion for babies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Max Motor Dreams" crib simulates car motion for babies

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A new crib might help babies sleep better, and subsequently, help their parents catch some Zs, too.

Ford has designed the Max Motor Dreams crib that makes a baby feel like they're sleeping in a car.

Through an app, the crib reproduces your car's motion, engine noise, and even the street lighting of your nighttime drives.

The crib aims to give babies a simulated car ride, at home. 
 

