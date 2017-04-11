Iowa horse owner a no-show in animal neglect case

Authorities hit a snag in a case of animal neglect when the owner didn't show up in court.

Two weeks ago, 10 malnourished horses were rescued from a Warren County property.

A hearing had to be delayed because the owner failed to appear.

The hearing was set to determine if the rescue was handled properly, what to do with the horses now and if the woman should reimburse the county for medical treatment.

A separate, criminal hearing in the case is set for tomorrow.