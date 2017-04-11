Man listed as escaped from work release site in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- An inmate has been listed as escaped from the state work release center in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Corrections Department says 19-year-old Nicholas Campbell-Scott didn't return to the center Sunday as required. He was assigned to the center March 31.

The department says Campbell-Scott was convicted of robbery and eluding in Linn County, failure to report contraband in a correctional facility in Grundy County and burglary, eluding and weapons crimes in Black Hawk County.