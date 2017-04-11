Summer break to start earlier for some Iowa schoolchildren

Summer break will start earlier for some Iowa schoolchildren this year.

The last day of school for kids in the Waukee Community School District will be May 26 instead of May 30 as scheduled.

Des Moines station KCCI reports (http://bit.ly/2ouVo94 ) that a post on the district's Facebook page says the district's calendar is based on 1,080 of instruction time, instead of 180 days, which allows flexibility in determining the last day of classes. The school board has agreed to the earlier date.

But the last day for teaching staff -- May 31 -- hasn't been changed. May 30 and 31 will be used for work and professional development after the May 29 Memorial Day holiday.

