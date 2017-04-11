Texting while driving bill passes House and Senate

The state may soon have stricter texting and driving laws.

A bill affecting drivers is now in Governor Branstad's hands.

It passed both the House and the Senate and just needs his signature.

Yesterday, the House overwhelmingly approved this bill, voting 90 to 6 in support of it.

The bill would allow police officers to pull someone over and give them a 30 dollar ticket for texting while driving.

Right now, officers can only pull someone over for texting if they've first been pulled over for another offense.

The state has been looking at distracted driving more seriously after seeing there were around 80 more traffic deaths in 2016 than 2015.

Both Governor Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds did speak out earlier this year about cracking down on distracted driving.

If this bill is signed, it will take effect on July 1st.