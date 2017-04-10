3 Columbus girls roll past 2nd ranked Regina 8-0

The Columbus Sailors scored early and often as they rolled past #2 Iowa City Regina 8-0. The third ranked Sailors broke in to the scoring column midway through the first half on a great cross from Sydney Shannon that Kiki Cabrera headed in to the right side of the net. The score was the first of three goals from Cabrera in the game.More >>
The Columbus Sailors scored early and often as they rolled past #2 Iowa City Regina 8-0. The third ranked Sailors broke in to the scoring column midway through the first half on a great cross from Sydney Shannon that Kiki Cabrera headed in to the right side of the net. The score was the first of three goals from Cabrera in the game.More >>
Sergio Garcia has won the first major championship of his career with a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters.More >>
Sergio Garcia has won the first major championship of his career with a dramatic, sudden-death victory over Justin Rose at the Masters.More >>
The Cyclones know that they will go as far in 2017 as Jacob Park's big right arm can take them. Iowa State is so confident in Park's potential that it's willing to let backup Joel Lanning play linebacker.More >>
The Cyclones know that they will go as far in 2017 as Jacob Park's big right arm can take them. Iowa State is so confident in Park's potential that it's willing to let backup Joel Lanning play linebacker.More >>
Waterloo scored three in the first period and three more in the third as the Black Hawks rolled past Fargo 6-2. The win ran their home ice winning streak to 14 straight games..More >>
Waterloo scored three in the first period and three more in the third as the Black Hawks rolled past Fargo 6-2. The win ran their home ice winning streak to 14 straight games..More >>
The Hawkeyes continued their winning ways as Iowa hammered Northwestern 14-2 on Friday afternoon. The win pushed their current winning streak to eight straight games.More >>
The Hawkeyes continued their winning ways as Iowa hammered Northwestern 14-2 on Friday afternoon. The win pushed their current winning streak to eight straight games.More >>