3 Columbus girls roll past 2nd ranked Regina 8-0

The Columbus Sailors scored early and often as they rolled past #2 Iowa City Regina 8-0.

The third ranked Sailors broke in to the scoring column midway through the first half on a great cross from Sydney Shannon that Kiki Cabrera headed in to the right side of the net. The score was the first of three goals from Cabrera in the game. Olivia Fain scored a pair for Columbus while Ana Ortiz, Emily Surma, and Bella Fain scored a goal apiece.

The win moved the Sailors to 3-0, while Regina fell to 0-2.