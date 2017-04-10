Health Care topping concerns for Iowans at town halls

After heated crowds at previous town halls in Cedar Rapids and Maquoketa earlier this year, Senator Joni Ernst thanking the Elkader crowd for their passionate, but respectful dialogue at Monday's town hall.

A small group voiced concerns and opinions on the current state of the country, some more passionately than others.

"Liar, egomaniacs, or B.S. artists do you have on your staff?" asked one woman. "If you would not tolerate that type of person on your staff, why would you tolerate that as the president?"

The crowd largely cheering at the question.

"We can't fire the President of the United States," responded Senator Ernst. Ernst continued saying she does not always agree with President Trump, but he was elected by the people.

The otherwise calm crowd focusing in on health care for most of the town hall.

"Veterans, the mentally ill, and the elderly are recognized as a big issue," said one woman.

"I don't have ACA. I have insurance and I still can't afford medical care," said another woman.

"It is not just an insurance issue that is out there. It is truly the cost of the actual underlying health care; not just health insurance, but health care and also prescription drug costs," said Ernst.

With insurance companies in Iowa dropping individual Affordable Care Act coverage, "That takes us going back to the drawing board and starting over because in the current plan with the Affordable Care Act we see these insurance industries fleeing the exchanges and not offering individual health insurance any longer," said Ernst. "That doesn't do anyone any good. We do need to come up with some reform and we do need to work very hard on that because pretty soon Iowans are going to be feeling that hurt."

Ernst also tackled questions on cyber attacks, the budget, and national debt, as well as education.