Mount Mercy in softball split with Evangel

Mount Mercy and Evangel split a softball doubleheader Monday in Heart of America Conference play in Cedar Rapids.

Evangel took the first game, 6-0, as Michaela Tolliver tossed at 3-hit shutout for her 9th victory of the season, and 46th victory of her Evangel career.

Mount Mercy got a 7th inning, two-out double from Kourtney Medina to win game 2, 4-3.

Evangel moves to 20-12 on the season and 14-6 in conference play.

Mount Mercy is 6-28 on the season, and 5-17 in Heart of American Conference play.