New Principal for Pierce Elementary School in July

Kathleen Ziegler will become Principal at Pierce Elementary School In Cedar Rapids, effective July 1, 2017.

Ziegler has been with the Cedar Rapids Community School District for the past twenty one years, holding several positions.

Ziegler was a teacher at Johnson Elementary School, and has been a Professional Learning Facilitator the last three years

She will succeed Carla Davidson, whom is leave Pierce at the end of the current school year.

Of Ziegler, Val Dolezal, Executive Administrator of Preschool-8th Grade, says, "Kathleen will be a great addition to the Pierce staff. Her leadership has led teams to look at and use data to help determine what some next steps could be for student success to learning."

Ziegler says, "It is an honor and a privilege to have been chose to serve as the next Principal of Pierce. Together, we will build on the great foundation already in place at Pierce to make all learners future ready."