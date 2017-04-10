Waterloo coin show set for April 23 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo coin show set for April 23

Posted: Updated:

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will sponsor its annual coin show April 23 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, at 225 Commercial Street, from 9 AM until 4 PM.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

The show will feature 50 tables of US and World coins, currency and tokens.

The day will also feature a raffle and prizes for kids.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.