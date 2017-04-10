UNI men compete in Tiger Invitational

The UNI men’s golf team is tied for seventh after two rounds at the Tiger Invitational in Columbia.

UNI posted rounds of 294-310 for a total of 604 (+28).



The Panthers are competing at The Club at Old Hawthorne In Columbia.

The UNI Sports Information Department released the two-round results.



Coming in tied for fourth is senior Dustin Atkinson. He scored 69-74 in each round, totaling 143 (-1) for the first two rounds of the tournament. The first-round score of 69 was the lowest he has had since last fall at the Derek Dolenc Intercollegiate where he had 67 in the third round. He had seven birdies in the first round and collected another three in the second round for a total of 10 throughout the first day.



Coming in tied for 40th, is junior Sam DeBartolo who had round scores of 72-81 for a total of 153 (+9) in the tournament. He had four birdies in two rounds.

Also tied for 40th is redshirt sophomore Marshal Lamb with scores of 78-75, with a total of 153 (+9) for tournament. Lamb had eight birdies on the first day of competition, including five in the second round.



Sophomore Davis Sutton is tied for 66th at The Club at Old Hawthorne. He finished with three more shots than teammates Lamb and DeBartolo for round scores of 76-80, totaling for 156 (+12). He had two birdies on the first day of the tournament.



Senior David Spengler is right behind Sutton, as he is tied for 73rd through two rounds at the tournament for the Panthers. He had scores of 77-81 in the tournament which totaled to 158 (+14). He had three birdies in the first round and one more in the second round at the Tiger Invitational.



The No. 30-ranked Missouri Tigers are leading the Tiger Invitational with scores of 295-283, totaling 578 (-5). Matt Echelmeier of Missouri had the best individual score of the tournament with round scores of 71-71--142 (-2).



Follow the live scoring via GolfStatResults.com - http://www.golfstatresults.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=10819



The Panthers will continue their play at the Tiger Invitational tournament tomorrow at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri, in the morning. A full recap and results for the tournament will be available on www.UNIPanthers.com following the completion of the competition.