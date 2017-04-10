Minor injuries after near-head-on crash in Buchanan County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minor injuries after near-head-on crash in Buchanan County

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

Four people are treated for minor injuries after a near-head-on crash involving a van and SUV.  It happened in the 2600 block of Dugan Avenue in Buchanan County.

Deputies say Nigel Petrillo, of Cedar Rapids, crossed the center line and collided with a van driven by Stacy Nabholz, of Brandon.  Both vehicles spun out and went into  the ditch.

Both drivers and Petrillo's two passengers suffered minor injuries.  Petrillo was cited for Failure to Yield Half of Roadway.

