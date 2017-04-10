Salvage yard fire in Cedar Falls

Multiple fire crews battled a large fire at Aikey's Salvage Yard in Cedar Falls Monday morning. No one was injured, but firefighters faced a challenge of putting out the fire with no nearby fire hydrants.

The relentless fire sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles. Sheila Shadlow said she could see the thick black smoke from miles away.

"You heard a lot of loud booming, and it sounded like the cars were blowing up," said Shadlow. "Flames taller than the trees and black black smoke just mushrooming in the air."

Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson says the fire started after someone at the salvage yard was burning trash. The embers of the trash quickly caught speed and engulfed nearby cars.

"They're estimating between 100 and 200 tires are in that pile, so that's what's causing all that smoke," said Chief Olson.

Fire crews from Cedar Falls, Hudson, and Janesville responded.

They faced a challenge of putting out the fire, due to the rural location of the salvage yard. Chief Olson says no nearby fire hydrant caused crews to travel to the nearest fire hydrant and bring back water to fight the fire.

"Between Cedar Falls, and Hudson and Janesville, we got all their tankers out hauling water to get here, because this takes a lot of water," said Chief Olson.

KWWL did reach out to the owner, but has not received a response as to the total cost of the damage.