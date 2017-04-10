Family and friend remember plane crash victim

Terry Koehn's family is doing the best they can after they lost a father, grandfather and husband.

Koehn was killed in a plane crash in Johnson County last Friday. He was 70-years-old.

Friends say Koehn had been flying for 15 years and it was a true passion of his.

They say they were shocked when they heard what happened that day.

"He told me there was a plane crash and the first thing I thought of was Terry," said Barry Bedford, former Coralville Police Chief.

Koehn's family and friends are still digesting his sudden death. They are hanging on to the memories Koehn left behind, including those he made with his grandson Liam.

"His grandson Liam was a bright star in his life," said Bedford.

Bedford is a long time friend of Koehn, he says there are two things Koehn cared about most...his family and flying.

"Flying was at the top of his list in many ways," said Bedford.

Koehn gave flying lessons at Green Castle Airport in Oxford.

"He impacted people more than just the instructions and more than just the, 'here's how to do it,'" said Bedford. "He transferred some of that passion and that love for flying."

Flying was what Koehn spent the last minutes of his life doing.

"There is some solace in the fact that he was doing something he loved," said Bedford.

Koehn's loss has shaken those he worked with at the Coralville Police Department for over 30 years.

"There's a sense of loss and a lot of disappointment, but it's personal," said Bedford. "I am being selfish...I don't get to spend time with him anymore."

His smile and his positivity is something friends and family say they will miss the most.

"He always seemed to be the bright spot or a bright spot," said Bedford. "He will be missed because it will be a little bit more cloudy out there."

At this point we don't know exactly what happened, but Bedford says he believes Koehn was instructing, meaning he would have been in the co pilot seat.

Crews are still looking into what caused this crash.

