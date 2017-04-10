Hail causes thousands in damage to Mount Vernon home

Hail from an overnight storm caused thousands of dollars in damage for a couple in Mount Vernon.

Kevin Lynch tells KWWL his house was pummeled with hail for at least 15 minutes around 2 a.m.

Hail pierced right through their vinyl siding and shattered several windows.

Holes were also put through lawn chairs by the hail.

Glass can be found all over the yard from the broken windows.

"It sounded like somebody shooting a canon of baseballs against the side of the house," Lynch says.

Their insurance agent estimates anywhere from $30,000-$50,000 in damage.

In addition to siding and new windows the roof will also need to be replaced because of the storm.

The couple was in bed when the hail started, their bedroom window is on the side of the home that was hit the hardest but thankfully that window did not shatter and no one was hurt.





