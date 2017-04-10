Ex-offender launches mentoring program

Life for Caprice Jones hasn't always been easy.

"I grew up in the roughest neighborhoods. I grew up in the projects of Chicago, during a time when gangs was very prevalent and death was very, very rampant," he said.

That upbringing got him into trouble, spending years behind bars. "I did 15 years, during that time I had an epiphany, you may say."

He realized his purpose was bigger and wanted to help others not do the same. He's now launched a non-profit organization the Fountain of Youth program in Dubuque geared towards mentoring teens and young adults.

It has already partnered with numerous organizations in the community like the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Resources Unite, IowaWorks, St. Luke's United Methodist Church and many more.

It also helps people get jobs. On Monday, the organization holding an employment event. "Just meeting new people, actually meeting professionals, getting they opinion on how to do stuff, like right now I'm working at the Barrel House, just going through the program and seeing how to run a business and seeing how to maintain the status going," said program participant Antoine Thomas.

"I see hope, I see hope out of them just being here, but I also see opportunity with them that lies within me to promote to them so they can have their chance to not go what I went through," added Jones.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/fountainofyouthprogram/