NASA offering up sections of Earth

NASA is gearing up for Earth Day by offering up sections of the planet to its website visitors. They've split the world into 64,000 pieces that it is adopting out as part of an awareness campaign.

Each piece is about 55-miles wide, but you don't get to choose your slice.

NASA provides adopters with detailed scientific detail on their slices of paradise gathered from instruments in space.

Adopter also receive certificates they can print or share on social media highlighting their sections of Earth.

Keep in mind, it's only for fun and education. There are no legal or property rights involved.