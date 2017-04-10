Local wrestlers bring home world titles - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Local wrestlers bring home world titles

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Daniesha Watson Daniesha Watson
DeShawn Parrow DeShawn Parrow
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Two of Waterloo's smallest wrestlers bringing home some of the biggest wrestling titles over the weekend. 

Deshawn Parrow, 6, and Daniesha Watson, 8 qualified for the Flo Reno Worlds by winning national titles earlier this year.

Parrow won the World Champion in the six-year-old and under division at 49-pounds.

Watson was the World Runner-Up in the nine-year-old and under girls’ division at 57-pounds.

The two practice at the Dan Gable Museum with their teammates. 

KWWL spoke with Parrow and Watson after their national wins in January. 

