Local wrestlers bring home world titles

Two of Waterloo's smallest wrestlers bringing home some of the biggest wrestling titles over the weekend.

Deshawn Parrow, 6, and Daniesha Watson, 8 qualified for the Flo Reno Worlds by winning national titles earlier this year.

Parrow won the World Champion in the six-year-old and under division at 49-pounds.

Watson was the World Runner-Up in the nine-year-old and under girls’ division at 57-pounds.

The two practice at the Dan Gable Museum with their teammates.

KWWL spoke with Parrow and Watson after their national wins in January.