University of Iowa student dies after being found unresponsive in dorm

A University of Iowa student has died after being found unresponsive in a dorm Saturday night.

A spokesperson with the University of Iowa, confirmed to KWWL that the person was an 18-year-old University of Iowa student and a resident of Daum Hall.

"We are saddened to share we’ve lost a member of the Hawkeye Community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we are respecting their wish for privacy at this time," a statement shared from the university.

University of Iowa Police received a report of an unresponsive male at 10:44 pm on Saturday, April 8. The caller reported that the male had been drinking earlier that evening. Officers arrived on scene minutes later.

Witnesses stated the male suddenly tensed up, as if he was having a seizure, and collapsed.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation.

"Losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult. We encourage our students to reach out if they are in need of support," the university stated.

Resources include:

· University Counseling Services (319-335-7294)

· Student Care and Assistance (319-335-1162)