Independence man charged with six counts of incest, sex abuse

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -

An Eastern Iowa man is arrested and charged with six counts of incest.  Joshua Wallace, of Independence, is also facing six counts of sexual abuse.

Police say he abused one person between March 2013 and July 2016.  Wallace has been booked in the Buchanan County Jail.

