Cedar Falls Police get body cams for all officers

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Thanks to several donations, the Cedar Falls Police Department now has body cameras for all officers.  

The department is having an open house for donors and anyone who would like to see the new cameras.

The open house is scheduled for April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Council Chambers. 

