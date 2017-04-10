New co-anchor to join Ron Steele for evening newscasts

Abby Turpin will join Ron Steele in June as co-anchor of KWWL news at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m.

Turpin, a native from Grove City, Ohio has been the main anchor at RFD-TV, a nationwide agriculture cable network for the past two years. Prior to RFD, Turpin has anchored and produced for multiple stations across the country.

Turpin's career includes being a part of news teams that received a Heartland Emmy nomination in 2015, for a newscast she produced and co-anchored on the coverage of the devastating 2014 tornado in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska. Her work anchoring daily at RFD-TV was recognized in part with the 2015 Cablefax Program Award in the news category for "Best Show or Series."

"My husband and I are both from the Midwest. It means a lot us to be able to raise our daughter with a similar upbringing in Iowa," said Turpin. "KWWL has an outstanding reputation in the news business. I am humbled and honored that my career has led me here."

Community involvement is also important to Turpin. Throughout her career, she has served as a spokeswoman or been involved with numerous local chapters of organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Adopt America, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Alzheimer's Association, and the American Heart Association. As an animal advocate, Abby served as emcee for the Capital Humane Society's 2014 Gala and Fundraiser.

"It's not an easy position to fill, said Shane Moreland, KWWL News Director. "Abby has what we need for a lead anchor. Her professionalism and dedication is top notch."

"She's an excellent fit for out viewers," said Jim McKernan, V.P. and General Manager at KWWL. "A solid journalistic background and an expertise in the Ag field, which matters significantly to so many in our viewing area."

Abby is married to Travis Turpin, a well-renowned cruise ship entertainer. They welcomed their daughter Reece into the world in September 2016.

In her free time, Turpin enjoys collecting antiques, college football, trying new foods, and of course, spending time with her husband and daughter.

Please welcome Abby Turpin!