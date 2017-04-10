Iowa's most popular jelly bean flavor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's most popular jelly bean flavor

Posted: Updated:

With Easter just days away, CandyStore.com is tallying each state's favorite jelly bean flavor.

The results are based over 9 years of sales data and a survey of more than 10,000 people. 

Nationally, black licorice jellybeans rank number one. It's followed by buttered popcorn.

In Iowa, cherry is number one.

To view the whole map, go to http://www.candystore.com/blog/facts-trivia/jelly-beans-flavor-rankings/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.