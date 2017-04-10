Iowa's most popular jelly bean flavor

With Easter just days away, CandyStore.com is tallying each state's favorite jelly bean flavor.

The results are based over 9 years of sales data and a survey of more than 10,000 people.

Nationally, black licorice jellybeans rank number one. It's followed by buttered popcorn.

In Iowa, cherry is number one.

To view the whole map, go to http://www.candystore.com/blog/facts-trivia/jelly-beans-flavor-rankings/