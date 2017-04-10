Man listed as escaped from work release site in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An inmate has been listed as escaped from the state work release center in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Corrections Department says 19-year-old Nicholas Campbell-Scott didn't return to the center Sunday as required. He was assigned to the center March 31.

The department says Campbell-Scott was convicted of robbery and eluding in Linn County, failure to report contraband in a correctional facility in Grundy County and burglary, eluding and weapons crimes in Black Hawk County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.