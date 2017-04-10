Fire hydrant flushing in Asbury

The City of Asbury will be flushing fire hydrants on the following dates: April 17, 2017 through May 8, 2017.

You may experience rusty colored water, low water pressure, and you may want to bypass all water softeners and purification systems.

The water is safe to drink, but caution should be taken when doing laundry to prevent staining of clothes.

If you experience low water pressure, leave faucets closed until pressure is restored.

If you have any questions, please call City Hall at 556-7106. Thank you for your patience and understanding.