UPDATE: Victim in Black Hawk County crash identified

We now know the name of the victim who died in a motorcycle crash yesterday.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Neil Whitesell, age 57, of Dunkerton died.

They say Kody Mackenzie Kibe, age 23, of La Porte City was driving a Chevy Tahoe going north on Canfield Road when he turned in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle which was headed south on Canfield Road.

The accident remains under investigation.

