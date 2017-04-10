1 killed in motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

One person died this morning in a crash in Black Hawk County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Canfield Road.

Investigators say a person on a motorcycle was killed. They say the person was going south when another vehicle heading north turned in front of the motorcycle.

No names have been released.

