NEW DETAILS: Huge fire at Cedar Falls salvage yard, started in old car

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Cedar Falls Police confirm a large fire broke out at Aikey's Salvage Yard this morning.

Old vehicles are kept there, and police say the fire started in a car and spread to others.

According to police, there are no hydrants in the area, so water is being hauled in to fight the fire. There are no injuries being reported right now.

Cedar Falls Fire, Janesville Fire, and Hudson Fire Departments are all on scene. 

This morning, there are several reports of a large fire in Cedar Falls.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen for miles.

The Waterloo Fire Department says the fire is at a junkyard in Cedar Falls.

KWWL has a crew on the way and will post more information as it comes in this morning.

