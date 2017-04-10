Saints' Solow captures USHL scoring title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Saints' Solow captures USHL scoring title

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Fighting Saints will have home ice in the opening round of the 2017 Clark Cup Playoffs, thanks in large part to Zach Solow, who locked up the USHL's scoring title over the weekend.

Solow had two assists in a 3-2 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday night, giving him 69 points on the year.

The Saints will host the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the first round of the playoffs. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.