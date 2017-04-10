Saints' Solow captures USHL scoring title

The Dubuque Fighting Saints will have home ice in the opening round of the 2017 Clark Cup Playoffs, thanks in large part to Zach Solow, who locked up the USHL's scoring title over the weekend.

Solow had two assists in a 3-2 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday night, giving him 69 points on the year.

The Saints will host the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the first round of the playoffs. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m.