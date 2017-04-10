Man found intoxicated at University of Iowa has died, officials - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man found intoxicated at University of Iowa has died, officials say

University officials have confirmed the death of a man found intoxicated at a University of Iowa dormitory in Iowa City.

University police officers who were called to Daum Hall about 10:45 p.m. Saturday found the unresponsive man. University spokeswoman Hayley Bruce told The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2opjJ05 ) the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man's name hasn't been released. It's unclear whether the man was a student.

