Man found intoxicated at University of Iowa has died, officials say

University officials have confirmed the death of a man found intoxicated at a University of Iowa dormitory in Iowa City.

University police officers who were called to Daum Hall about 10:45 p.m. Saturday found the unresponsive man. University spokeswoman Hayley Bruce told The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2opjJ05 ) the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man's name hasn't been released. It's unclear whether the man was a student.

