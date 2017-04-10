Dr. Andy McGuire announces candidacy for Iowa Governor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dr. Andy McGuire announces candidacy for Iowa Governor

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Another candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Iowa's highest office.

Dr. Andy McGuire announced this morning she is running for Governor of Iowa through an online video. McGuire was born in Waterloo, and served as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party from 2015-2016.

If she's chosen as the Democratic Party's nominee, she would likely run against current Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds once current Governor Branstad begins his role as U.S. Ambassador to China. Branstad, who was appointed to the position in December by President Donald Trump, still needs to be confirmed by Congress. Last week, he said he was in Washington. D.C. discussing the ambassador role.

Read more about Dr. McGuire's bid for Governor of Iowa via her campaign web page.

