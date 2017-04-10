Dubuque zipline course gears up for better weather

As the weather continues to improve, there's little doubt that many will be on the lookout for activities to do outside.

Many in the area might be surprised to know ziplining is an option without having to travel too far.

That's because Sky Tours Zipline in Dubuque boasts a 9-line zipline course, a one of it's kind attraction in Iowa.

"We are, to my knowledge, the only zipline course in Iowa. You'll find other places, there's a water park somewhere that has an out and back, or some camps will have one zipline, but we're the only dedicated zipline course in Iowa," said Joel Smith, Sky Tours' administrator.

The course covers 60 acres at Union Park, many of the lines zipping over portions of what used to a be a very popular entertainment destination in the early 1900's.

Some lines have you zipping not far off the ground, while a pair of lines get you 75 feet in the air.

"It's just a fun time to be outdoors and do outdoor activities in the air," Smith said.

And as the weather continues to get nicer and nicer, Smith says they'll see more and more people zipping through the trees.

"It's always fun when zipline time comes around. So it's nice to be able to get out, just be outside in the sun, getting people back out," Smith said.