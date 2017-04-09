Community remembers Mayor Crews

Dozens of people are continuing to remember the life of beloved Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews.

Mayor Crews passed away Thursday and Sunday was his visitation

A sad day for people in Cedar Falls, but also a good one. A day where people were able to come together and share memories about Mayor Crews.

"I feel bad, I mean I am a year younger than him so the reality of life is you never know what's happening the next day," Keith Sandvold, Cedar Falls. "I'm gonna miss him, we've lost a couple of people here in the last six months...he is a good one and he's gonna be hard to replace."

Friends say it will be hard to replace his kindness and loyalty, but those who knew him are hanging on to all of the memories.

"There are a lot of memories, we did a lot of things together," said Paul Rider, former city council member. "He was always present when things were going on...he would be at the band concerts in the summertime and anywhere there was an activity Jon would be apart of it...so he really connected well with our community and he was a very unique person."

People who knew Mayor Crews say he was dedicated to the Cedar Falls community. Adding places like Main Street in Cedar Falls would not be possible without Mayor Crews,

"If you look at Cedar Falls it's probably one of the best kept secrets in America," said Sandvold. "Downtown is just exploding and the industrial park is doing great things and that's all under Jon."

Mayor Crews did a lot for Cedar falls in his 30 years as mayor.

"When you first hear about it, it's very sad and I felt that we really lost a really big part of our community," said Rider.

Some people who went to the visitation say they didn't know Mayor Crews personally, but they went to the visitation because he was such a big part of Cedar Falls and the community.

Memorial services will start at 2 p.m. Monday at Orchard Hill Church.

