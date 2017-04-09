Waterloo police investigate crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo police investigate crash

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police were called to a crash near the Katoski and Greenhill intersection Saturday night.

Witnesses say the road was blocked off around 9:30, and they were keeping people back.

It appears the driver of a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe may have rolled.

We're waiting to learn whether anyone was hurt. 

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.

