UPDATE: Two taken to hospital following crash

UPDATE:

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Waterloo Sunday night, according to Waterloo police.

Police were called to a rollover crash at Katoski and Greenhill around 8:40 p.m.

They say a witness told them the driver was weaving on the road, then hit a curve causing the car to roll.

Police say the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injures and were released.

Waterloo police were called to a crash near the Katoski and Greenhill intersection Sunday night.

Witnesses say the road was blocked off around 9:30, and they were keeping people back.

It appears the driver of a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe may have rolled.

We're waiting to learn whether anyone was hurt.

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.