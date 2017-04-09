Eastern Iowan turns 106

An eastern Iowan reaches a milestone this weekend.

Alice Ruter, of Grundy Center, turned 106-years-old Sunday. Alice celebrated her special day at Arlington Place Assisted Living.

According to the Manager at Arlington Place, Kaylene Hoskins, "Alice was a teacher for many years, and now she keeps busy with activities such as reading, playing cards, baking, bingo and playing Wii bowling.

Hoskins says her favorite saying is, "Keeping looking up!" At her birthday party she handed out bookmarks with this poem on the back:

"The future creeps up on us slowly. Faith alone can name us holy. God always our guide, Remains on our side And “looking Up” never is lonely," written by C. Robert White.