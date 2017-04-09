No-fly zone: Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No-fly zone: Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter

President Donald Trump can only look at the personal helicopter parked on the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

As far as going for a ride in it, he's grounded.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter.

The agency says Trump was never on the helicopter.

It's hard to miss: The Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump's name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal.

The billionaire-turned-president owns two,

The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later.

The White House didn't respond to questions about the reason the helicopter was there.

