42 arrested at annual spring break party in California - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

42 arrested at annual spring break party in California

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say 42 people were arrested and 14 others were injured during an annual spring break street party in Southern California.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials say Sunday that the unsanctioned event known as Deltopia also resulted injuries to several law enforcement officers.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover says between 6,000 and 8,000 people attended the event in Isla Vista on Saturday. It's been held annually since 2014.

Hoover says a sheriff's deputy was left with a broken hand and other injuries after struggling to arrest a 19-year-old man with an open container of alcohol.

Officials say a 22-year-old woman attending a Deltopia party was hospitalized after falling off a balcony.

Hoover says deputies broke up about a dozen parties where they found underage drinking and people throwing things from balconies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.