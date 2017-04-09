1 charged with interference 'by police' during football game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 charged with interference 'by police' during football game

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids police say one person was charged with interference with official acts during an adult football game at Roosevelt Middle School.

Police confirm a fight broke out between spectators and football players on the Cedar Rapids Eagles team and also the Peoria Midwest Hawks team.

At this hour, police couldn't confirm the person's name who was charged, but we will be checking in as details become available.

