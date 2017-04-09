Vertical Jump Park in Dubuque hold sensory-friendly event for children with autism

It's a special day at Vertical Jump Park in Dubuque -- one catered for children with special needs, like 9-year-old Logan who has autism.

"Logan is on the autism spectrum. He has ADHD and he auditory processing disorder, so a lot of times with the access auditory input, he becomes very overwhelmed," said Sabrina Schultz-McClain, Logan's mother.

That means sometimes Logan and others like him avoid certain places.

But this weekend, managers at the park are holding a sensory-friendly event. There's no loud music, or party lights and the arcade games are shut off. "It get's very busy on weekends so we just wanted to set aside a special time for them to feel comfortable here in the park. Not so much going on, more of a calm environment for them to have some fun," said Jenna Bock, general manager.

Parents appreciate the efforts. "It made a difference even just walking into the front door having a very quiet environment so it wasn't over stimulating from the get go," said Schultz-McClain.

The kids enjoying the moment. "Having an activity like this just is wonderful, makes the activity inclusive," added Schultz-McClain.

Vertical Jump Park plans on having more of these events in the future.

As a reminder, April is autism awareness month.