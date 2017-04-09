Waverly Police are looking for missing man - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly Police are looking for missing man

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

Police are searching for a 23-year-old man who was last seen Friday in Waverly. 

Scott Barnhouse is described as a white male 5’10’, 200 lbs plus, with Hazel eyes, sandy brown hair, which is curly, light skin, wears glasses.  Last seen wearing white sweatshirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.  Scott drives a 2001 Buck Park Avenue with Nebraska license plates 13K225

Waverly Police say Barnhouse has made concerning comments that have led family to believe that he may harm himself. 

If you have any information regarding Scott’s whereabouts, please contact the Waverly Police Department at (319) 352-5400.

