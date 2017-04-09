Waverly Police are looking for missing man

Tonight will be mild, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms late.More >>
Tonight will be mild, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms late.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
It's a special day at Vertical Jump Park in Dubuque, one catered for children with special needs.More >>
It's a special day at Vertical Jump Park in Dubuque, one catered for children with special needs.More >>
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Friday in Waverly.More >>
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Friday in Waverly.More >>
The city of Cedar Falls is halting its removal of healthy ash trees to consider treatment alternatives in the wake of destruction by an invasive insect.More >>
The city of Cedar Falls is halting its removal of healthy ash trees to consider treatment alternatives in the wake of destruction by an invasive insect.More >>