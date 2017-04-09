Cedar Falls stops ash tree removal to seek borer treatment

The city of Cedar Falls is halting its removal of healthy ash trees to consider treatment alternatives in the wake of destruction by an invasive insect.

City director of municipal operations Mark Ripplinger tells the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that he recently suspended the removal of healthy ash trees after learning of advancements in treatment of trees infected by the emerald ash borer.

Ripplinger says his staff will present a plan by May 1 to the council to allow property owners to treat ash trees in the right of way adjacent to their property at their own expense.

So far, the city has removed about 900 ash trees.