Police investigating shots fired in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigating shots fired in Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Credit: Dubuque In Pursuit Credit: Dubuque In Pursuit
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque police are investigating shots fired.

It happened early Sunday morning just before 2 o'clock in the area of 18th and Jackson. 

They say multiple shots were fired. They recovered the shell casings. 

Investigators are reviewing camera footage to find the people involved. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.